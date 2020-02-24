AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Given Overweight Rating at Wells Fargo & Co

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $1,200.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $1,300.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nomura lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,345.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AutoZone to $1,278.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,227.07.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,068.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,109.60 and its 200-day moving average is $1,130.53. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $886.95 and a fifty-two week high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.74 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 96.86%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $13.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone will post 66.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total transaction of $6,176,442.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,166.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

