Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ AVDL opened at $9.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $352.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.82. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $9.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.05.

In other news, Director Eric J. Ende bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. Company insiders own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,344,000. Institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

