Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.74 Billion

Brokerages expect that Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) will report sales of $1.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Avangrid’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.71 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.76 billion. Avangrid posted sales of $1.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full year sales of $6.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $6.51 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.47 billion to $6.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avangrid.

AGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Avangrid from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Avangrid has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $51.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avangrid in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Avangrid in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Avangrid in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Avangrid in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $56.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Avangrid has a 1-year low of $47.50 and a 1-year high of $56.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is 79.64%.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

