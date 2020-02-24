Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.20.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avaya in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of AVYA stock opened at $14.24 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Avaya has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $22.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avaya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,120,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Avaya by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 24,764 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Avaya by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 78,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Avaya by 151.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 84,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 50,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Avaya by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 177,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 15,934 shares during the last quarter.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

