Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) Position Raised by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,306,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,231 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.46% of Avista worth $110,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avista during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 31,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avista during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avista during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Avista during the third quarter valued at $63,000. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVA shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Avista from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

In related news, SVP Marian M. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $467,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,154,008.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AVA traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.54. 10,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,780. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.36. Avista Corp has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $52.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Avista’s payout ratio is presently 76.78%.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

