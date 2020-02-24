Aviva PLC Acquires 3,153 Shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,817 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $9,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSGP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 14.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,956,536,000 after acquiring an additional 445,078 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 368.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,900,000 after acquiring an additional 108,573 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,998,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 18.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 313,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,903,000 after purchasing an additional 48,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 5,234.4% in the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 48,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,480,000 after purchasing an additional 47,110 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSGP. ValuEngine raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub raised CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $640.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $825.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.33.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $716.24 on Monday. CoStar Group Inc has a 12-month low of $403.87 and a 12-month high of $746.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $665.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $610.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.36.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

See Also: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.