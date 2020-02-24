Aviva PLC Acquires 816 Shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,081 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $9,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,203,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $855,675,000 after buying an additional 186,403 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Workday by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,005,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,308,000 after buying an additional 256,447 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 952,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,642,000 after buying an additional 63,513 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,305,000 after buying an additional 38,467 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Workday by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 397,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,436,000 after buying an additional 50,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $37,690.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Petros Dermetzis sold 5,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $848,145.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 802,275 shares of company stock valued at $132,821,744. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday stock opened at $183.86 on Monday. Workday Inc has a 52 week low of $151.06 and a 52 week high of $226.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.57 and a beta of 1.48.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. Workday had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $938.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Workday Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub lowered Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Workday from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Workday presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.40.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

