Aviva PLC Boosts Holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Aviva PLC grew its position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,355 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $9,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,759,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $531,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,746 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,302,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,286,000 after purchasing an additional 328,567 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,146,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 1,050.5% during the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 230,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,775,000 after purchasing an additional 210,091 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,317,000. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO James A. Lico sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $9,621,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,809,291.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $211,998.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at $556,124.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.85.

Fortive stock opened at $75.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.22. Fortive Corp has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $89.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.50.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Corp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

