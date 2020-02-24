Aviva PLC Boosts Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Aviva PLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,209 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $9,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,943,000 after buying an additional 121,902 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,195,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,113,000 after buying an additional 12,988 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 404,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,533,000 after buying an additional 6,811 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 356,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,914,000 after buying an additional 146,316 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 349,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,286,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $278.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.99 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $279.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.50. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.74 and a fifty-two week high of $296.25.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.60 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 283.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim set a $310.00 price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.86.

In related news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.51, for a total transaction of $3,695,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total transaction of $11,493,167.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 847,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,984,768.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.