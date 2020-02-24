Aviva PLC Boosts Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,018 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $9,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,741,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,362,486,000 after acquiring an additional 129,625 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Cintas by 1.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth about $21,502,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Cintas by 0.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 6.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $293.36 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.72. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $191.91 and a one year high of $304.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.18.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

