Aviva PLC Buys 2,165 Shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,156 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $9,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.9% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 235,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,121,000 after acquiring an additional 11,101 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at $153,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,559,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,094,399,000 after acquiring an additional 502,772 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 18.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 238,719 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,680,000 after acquiring an additional 37,472 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $185.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.08. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $135.97 and a 12-month high of $187.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.50.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 136.86% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 34.41%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions to and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Sunday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.73.

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 706 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.33, for a total value of $130,842.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 2,740 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total value of $506,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,018 shares of company stock valued at $28,798,424 over the last ninety days. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

