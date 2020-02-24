Aviva PLC Buys 25,348 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,348 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $12,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in IHS Markit by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in IHS Markit by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

NYSE INFO opened at $79.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.76, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. IHS Markit Ltd has a 1-year low of $52.06 and a 1-year high of $81.65.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.54%.

INFO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on IHS Markit from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on IHS Markit to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.60.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Gear sold 16,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $1,296,575.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,168,956.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 1,302,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total value of $101,785,125.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,408,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,118,897.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,801,216 shares of company stock valued at $141,958,771 over the last 90 days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.