Aviva PLC Buys 2,685 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $9,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AWK opened at $137.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.45. The stock has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.06. American Water Works Company Inc has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $141.37.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.56 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.40%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AWK. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $133.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.57.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

