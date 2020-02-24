Aviva PLC Buys 3,396 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $9,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,328,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,020,545,000 after purchasing an additional 70,847 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 105,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,140,000 after acquiring an additional 55,974 shares during the period. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 175,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,830,000 after acquiring an additional 36,705 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 347,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $152,231,000 after acquiring an additional 35,424 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORLY. Nomura dropped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $425.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $479.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $485.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.00.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total value of $657,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.65, for a total value of $1,991,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,050 shares of company stock worth $3,062,903. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY opened at $391.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $418.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $414.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.08. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1 year low of $349.71 and a 1 year high of $454.31.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 514.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 19.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.