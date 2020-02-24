Aviva PLC Buys 4,745 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,890 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Teleflex worth $10,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TFX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 362.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 5,725.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 233 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFX opened at $370.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.03. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $271.56 and a one year high of $398.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.06. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,137,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.71, for a total value of $75,142.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,664.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,642 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TFX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on Teleflex from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays set a $365.00 target price on Teleflex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.33.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

