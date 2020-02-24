Aviva PLC Cuts Holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,974 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 9,877 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $9,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Lindsell Train Ltd grew its position in eBay by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 11,316,771 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $408,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,171 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in eBay by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,648,493 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $312,297,000 after acquiring an additional 442,420 shares in the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp grew its position in eBay by 16.7% in the third quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 6,610,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $257,658,000 after acquiring an additional 945,800 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its position in eBay by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,850,014 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $211,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in eBay by 43.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,979,812 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $155,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $38.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.37. eBay Inc has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.25.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,141 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $115,934.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,403.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,970 shares of company stock valued at $7,031,045 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on eBay from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on eBay from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.79.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

