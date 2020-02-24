Aviva PLC Cuts Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Aviva PLC reduced its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 526,959 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 7,970 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in HP were worth $10,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth $308,000. First American Bank purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth $2,665,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,927 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of HP by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,102,980 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $39,788,000 after buying an additional 96,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 341,643 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $6,464,000 after buying an additional 199,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock opened at $22.70 on Monday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $15.93 and a one year high of $24.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.66 and its 200 day moving average is $19.60. The stock has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.41.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. HP had a negative return on equity of 241.43% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1762 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

In other HP news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $855,651.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,892,233.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

