Aviva PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $9,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at $560,000. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 68.9% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at $22,640,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 97.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMG. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $904.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $890.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price (up from $975.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $862.61.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 73,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $859.62, for a total transaction of $62,905,272.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total transaction of $609,019.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,634 shares in the company, valued at $21,656,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,068 shares of company stock worth $71,674,801 over the last three months. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMG opened at $920.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 74.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $878.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $826.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $594.15 and a 12-month high of $940.28.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 18.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

