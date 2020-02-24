Aviva PLC Grows Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $9,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in ResMed by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,855,000 after buying an additional 140,438 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,800,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,208,882,000 after acquiring an additional 133,986 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ResMed by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,400,035 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $864,709,000 after acquiring an additional 92,292 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in ResMed by 278.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 118,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,970,000 after acquiring an additional 87,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in ResMed by 24.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 327,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,201,000 after acquiring an additional 64,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.25.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.43, for a total transaction of $1,047,066.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,887,487.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.26, for a total transaction of $204,486.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,700 shares in the company, valued at $52,942,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,906 shares of company stock worth $5,783,963 over the last three months. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RMD opened at $173.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 55.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.48. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.81 and a 12-month high of $177.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $736.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.08 million. ResMed had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

