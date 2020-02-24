Aviva PLC Has $10.18 Million Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,287 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $10,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in Cerner by 142.8% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Cerner by 429.2% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cerner alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $76.07 on Monday. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $54.22 and a 12-month high of $80.90. The stock has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 46.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.24 and a 200-day moving average of $70.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Cerner had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CERN. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Cerner in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Cerner from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Cerner from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.71.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $794,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,726 shares in the company, valued at $692,844.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 188,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $15,102,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 392,180 shares of company stock valued at $31,200,356. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.