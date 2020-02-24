Aviva PLC Has $10.83 Million Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,974 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 189,580 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $10,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 337.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on General Motors from to in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.31.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $34.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. General Motors has a 12-month low of $32.97 and a 12-month high of $41.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.76 and its 200 day moving average is $36.39.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.76 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.91%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.