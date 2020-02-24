Aviva PLC Has $10.97 Million Stock Position in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $10,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,864,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,798,000 after buying an additional 544,547 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Hilton Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 559,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth about $984,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on HLT shares. ValuEngine raised Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Hilton Hotels to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.40.

In other news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $4,003,029.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,719,928.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hilton Hotels stock opened at $109.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.14. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $81.66 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.59 and a 200-day moving average of $101.11.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 770.65% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Hilton Hotels’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

