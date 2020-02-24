Aviva PLC Has $11.47 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Aviva PLC increased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,842 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $11,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,524,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,841,008,000 after buying an additional 3,058,635 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,298,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,255,000 after purchasing an additional 117,610 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,756,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,150,000 after purchasing an additional 295,602 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,524,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,728,000 after purchasing an additional 52,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,656,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAYX. Citigroup upgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $89.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.10 and a 52 week high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.26 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Paychex’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $4,294,545.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,772.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $1,756,627.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,275.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,823 shares of company stock worth $7,609,568 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

