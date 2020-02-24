Aviva PLC Has $12.52 Million Stock Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $12,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,525,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,441,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,084 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 263.0% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 274,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,531,000 after acquiring an additional 198,600 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 7.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,210,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,648,000 after acquiring an additional 155,508 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at about $22,275,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 25.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 486,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,295,000 after acquiring an additional 98,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $297,597.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,950,866. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV opened at $135.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $128.29 and a 1 year high of $155.09. The stock has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.50.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.17%.

TRV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. MKM Partners upgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $144.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.86.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

