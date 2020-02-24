Aviva PLC Has $282.74 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,028,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,925 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.7% of Aviva PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.06% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $282,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewFocus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 28,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,991,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 20,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Dohj LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $1,771,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 29,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,171,000 after buying an additional 4,603 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,901,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. 72.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $8,191,494.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 14,600 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $137.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,003,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,330.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $135.81 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $98.09 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The company has a market cap of $431.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.52 and its 200 day moving average is $125.93.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

