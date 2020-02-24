Aviva PLC Has $9.23 Million Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $9,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 4.1% during the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 38.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 184.3% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $51.57 on Monday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $39.27 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.99 and its 200-day moving average is $47.87. The company has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.20.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FE shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Mizuho upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

