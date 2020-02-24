Aviva PLC Has $9.53 Million Stock Holdings in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,410 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $9,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of JD.Com by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,098,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,447 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of JD.Com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,199,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $605,944,000 after purchasing an additional 58,592 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JD.Com by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,764,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $308,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,142 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of JD.Com by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,001,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,189,000 after purchasing an additional 407,578 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in JD.Com by 325.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,867,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $137,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut JD.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. DZ Bank assumed coverage on JD.Com in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on JD.Com in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. JD.Com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.87.

Shares of JD.Com stock opened at $40.42 on Monday. JD.Com Inc has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $43.09. The stock has a market cap of $60.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.24 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.81 and its 200-day moving average is $33.48.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

