Aviva PLC Has $9.91 Million Position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,979 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $9,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Marriott International by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,105,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,125,000 after buying an additional 698,009 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Marriott International by 809.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 493,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,392,000 after buying an additional 439,370 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,888,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,369,000 after buying an additional 338,461 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,043,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Marriott International by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,201,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,499,000 after buying an additional 238,734 shares in the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAR opened at $143.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.31. Marriott International Inc has a 52-week low of $116.85 and a 52-week high of $153.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.57 and its 200-day moving average is $135.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

In other news, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.45, for a total transaction of $212,175.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,356.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie Linnartz sold 16,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $2,507,506.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,431 shares in the company, valued at $9,729,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,062 shares of company stock worth $16,756,036. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura upped their price objective on Marriott International from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.33.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

