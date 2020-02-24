Aviva PLC Increases Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $9,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in Edison International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 16,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Edison International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 62,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Edison International by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EIX stock opened at $77.57 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Edison International has a 52-week low of $57.63 and a 52-week high of $78.93. The firm has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.35, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.45%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Edison International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.90.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

