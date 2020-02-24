Aviva PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,455 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $9,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 6.1% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 5.6% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on Synopsys from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.92.

SNPS stock opened at $149.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.65 and a 1-year high of $166.87. The stock has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Synopsys had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $834.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.52, for a total value of $1,395,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,152.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

