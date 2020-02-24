Aviva PLC Increases Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Aviva PLC increased its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,838 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $9,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 7.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 84.9% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 40,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 18,534 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 4.0% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 18.1% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 332,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $377.00 price objective on the stock. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.11.

In other Fastenal news, Director Darren R. Jackson bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.57 per share, with a total value of $640,260.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,190 shares in the company, valued at $7,914,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $38.86 on Monday. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $28.38 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.67.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 72.46%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

