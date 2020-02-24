Aviva PLC Lowers Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Aviva PLC cut its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,442 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $11,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.06.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $70.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.47. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52 week low of $56.73 and a 52 week high of $74.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology service provider to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $46,066.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,305.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $639,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 459,987 shares in the company, valued at $29,411,568.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 313,189 shares of company stock worth $19,422,499. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

