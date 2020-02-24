Aviva PLC Purchases 22,914 Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Aviva PLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,914 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $11,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 450.7% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 707 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of A stock opened at $85.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.18 and its 200 day moving average is $78.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $65.35 and a 52-week high of $90.64.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.49%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.85, for a total value of $1,242,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,077,709.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,636 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $2,042,324.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,121 shares in the company, valued at $27,532,830.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,049 shares of company stock worth $5,499,936.

A has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.27.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

