Aviva PLC Purchases 2,617 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.05% of Ventas worth $10,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Ventas by 230.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Ventas by 438.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Ventas by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VTR opened at $62.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.36. The stock has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 52.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.19. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.59 and a 52 week high of $75.40.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $996.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.88 million. Ventas had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. Ventas’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VTR. Capital One Financial cut Ventas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet cut Ventas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Ventas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.78.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

