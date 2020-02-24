Aviva PLC Purchases 7,624 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,067 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $9,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 327,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Citigroup lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $323.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.18.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $287.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.08 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $275.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.19 and a 52 week high of $299.06.

In other ANSYS news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,808,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shane Emswiler sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total value of $1,857,310.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,741,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,719 shares of company stock worth $7,816,415 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

