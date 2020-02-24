Aviva PLC Raises Holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,290 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $9,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CLS Investments LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP West Mary E. Stone sold 25,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total transaction of $3,784,090.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,866,018.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kevin R. Walling sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.97, for a total value of $374,925.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,499 shares of company stock valued at $8,052,648. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $160.32 on Monday. Hershey Co has a 52-week low of $108.90 and a 52-week high of $162.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Hershey had a return on equity of 73.68% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.773 per share. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.46%.

A number of research analysts have commented on HSY shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Hershey from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.19.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

