Aviva PLC Raises Position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Aviva PLC grew its position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $11,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 3.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Realty Income in the third quarter worth about $17,215,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 10.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.82.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $82.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.07. Realty Income Corp has a 52 week low of $66.21 and a 52 week high of $84.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.24 and a 200 day moving average of $76.03.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.16 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 29.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.04%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

