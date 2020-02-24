Aviva PLC Raises Stake in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 420,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,151 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invitation Homes worth $12,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INVH. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 472.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Vii-Nq Side-By-Side Gp L. Brep sold 57,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $1,730,880,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $31.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Invitation Homes Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $32.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.85.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $444.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.54 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INVH. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BTIG Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.59.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

