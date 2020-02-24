Aviva PLC Reduces Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 953,501 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 52,095 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $12,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UBS. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in UBS Group by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 277.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. 28.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UBS opened at $12.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.87. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $13.55.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.7%. This is a positive change from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th.

In other news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs bought 26,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $354,484.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 398,770 shares of company stock worth $5,397,768 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

