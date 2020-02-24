Aviva PLC Sells 1,547 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Aviva PLC reduced its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $9,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,713,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,500,000 after purchasing an additional 887,296 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,134,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,749,000 after buying an additional 594,038 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 655.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 396,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,174,000 after buying an additional 344,236 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $25,709,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $18,066,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DFS opened at $75.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.57. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $69.11 and a 52-week high of $92.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.56.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CEO Roger C. Hochschild acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,111,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,934,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Greene acquired 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.84 per share, with a total value of $249,357.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,747.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 21,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,588 over the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down from $97.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Discover Financial Services from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

