Aviva PLC Sells 1,937 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.09% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $9,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FRT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 40.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 151,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,666,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,587,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 637.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.5% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $129.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.20. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $141.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 37.81%. The firm had revenue of $239.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 66.35%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Sandler O’Neill lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

