Aviva PLC Sells 2,718 Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,718 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $10,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in State Street by 7.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,035,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,683,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,332 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in State Street by 40.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,062,000 after purchasing an additional 38,923 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in State Street by 30.7% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in State Street by 38.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 277,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,419,000 after purchasing an additional 77,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in State Street during the third quarter worth $281,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on State Street from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine cut State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on State Street from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.73.

In related news, EVP Joerg Ambrosius sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $187,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,222.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 6,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $539,601.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,962,445.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $77.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.45 and a 200-day moving average of $68.20. The company has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.50. State Street Corp has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. State Street had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that State Street Corp will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

