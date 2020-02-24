Aviva PLC Sells 28,385 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,385 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $11,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,196,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,292,683,000 after acquiring an additional 486,674 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,115,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,232,807,000 after acquiring an additional 298,236 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 430,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,844,000 after acquiring an additional 238,495 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 4,876.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 215,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,050,000 after acquiring an additional 211,503 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 274.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 236,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,053,000 after acquiring an additional 173,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded SBA Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on SBA Communications from $270.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.54.

In other news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,051,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $295.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.57. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $178.57 and a 1 year high of $309.85. The company has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.63.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.45). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $513.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.465 dividend. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 17.43%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

