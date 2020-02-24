Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.60.

Several research firms recently commented on AVRO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avrobio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Avrobio from to in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Avrobio from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avrobio in a report on Friday, November 8th.

In related news, insider Geoffrey Mackay sold 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $1,736,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 364,927 shares in the company, valued at $10,061,037.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Paige sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 252,512 shares in the company, valued at $7,070,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,000 shares of company stock worth $2,386,910. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVRO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Avrobio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avrobio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Avrobio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Avrobio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Avrobio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Avrobio stock opened at $22.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.99 and a 200 day moving average of $18.38. The firm has a market cap of $720.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 2.73. Avrobio has a 1 year low of $12.67 and a 1 year high of $29.32.

About Avrobio

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

