Axe (AXE) Trading 19.4% Lower This Week

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 24th. Axe has a total market capitalization of $2.44 million and approximately $4.01 million worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00004801 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Crex24 and FreiExchange. In the last week, Axe has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Axe alerts:

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001081 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Profile

AXE is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com.

Axe Coin Trading

Axe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, FreiExchange and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.