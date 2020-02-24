AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $28.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.10 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 17.82% and a negative net margin of 26.79%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. AxoGen updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXGN traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.60. The stock had a trading volume of 324,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a current ratio of 8.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.73. The stock has a market cap of $580.19 million, a PE ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 0.34. AxoGen has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $25.84.

AXGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded AxoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AxoGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

