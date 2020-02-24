AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AXT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.03). AXT posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AXT will report full year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $18.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 million. AXT had a negative net margin of 3.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on AXTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of AXT from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of AXT in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of AXT from $4.70 to $5.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.30.

AXTI stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.59. The company had a trading volume of 284,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,198. The company has a market capitalization of $151.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.82 and a beta of 1.62. AXT has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $6.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.63.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in AXT during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in AXT by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AXT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AXT during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in AXT by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 9,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

