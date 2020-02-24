AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

Several research analysts recently commented on AZRX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

NASDAQ:AZRX opened at $0.91 on Monday. AzurRx BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The firm has a market cap of $24.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AzurRx BioPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of AzurRx BioPharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AzurRx BioPharma by 57.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 15,463 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AzurRx BioPharma by 255.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 260,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 186,985 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AzurRx BioPharma by 377.5% in the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 303,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 239,554 shares during the period. 5.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AzurRx BioPharma Company Profile

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc researches and develops non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, a yeast derived recombinant lipase, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, an enzymatic combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections and antibiotic-associated diarrhea.

