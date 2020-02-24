B. Riley Comments on Gold Standard Ventures Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV)

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn ($0.06) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.13).

Get Gold Standard Ventures alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Standard Ventures from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GSV opened at $0.73 on Monday. Gold Standard Ventures has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Gold Standard Ventures by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,814,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,632,000 after purchasing an additional 314,591 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Gold Standard Ventures by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,852,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,465 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Gold Standard Ventures by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,084,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 454,694 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Gold Standard Ventures in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Gold Standard Ventures in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000.

About Gold Standard Ventures

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Standard Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Standard Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.