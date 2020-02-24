Baby Bunting Group Ltd (ASX:BBN) Insider Sells A$723,400.00 in Stock

Baby Bunting Group Ltd (ASX:BBN) insider Matthew Spencer sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$3.62 ($2.57), for a total transaction of A$723,400.00 ($513,049.65).

ASX BBN traded down A$0.12 ($0.09) on Monday, hitting A$3.45 ($2.45). 818,748 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.59, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is A$3.44 and its 200 day moving average is A$3.27. Baby Bunting Group Ltd has a 52 week low of A$2.05 ($1.45) and a 52 week high of A$4.03 ($2.86). The company has a market capitalization of $440.10 million and a PE ratio of 35.20.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.041 per share. This is a positive change from Baby Bunting Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Baby Bunting Group’s dividend payout ratio is 91.84%.

Baby Bunting Group Company Profile

Baby Bunting Group Limited operates as specialty retailer of baby goods in Australia. The company's principal product categories include prams, cots and nursery furniture, car safety, toys, babywear, feeding, nappies, Manchester, and associated accessories. Its products primarily cater to parents with children from newborn to three years of age, and parents-to-be.

